Vodithala Pranav calls upon grads to back Narender Reddy

Karimnagar: Congress Huzurabad Constituency Incharge Vodithala Pranav extended full support to MLC Candidate Alphores Narender Reddy during a meeting held at the City Central Convention Hall, Huzurabad town on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by both Vodithala Pranav and Vootkuri Narender Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, Pranav called upon the graduates to excise their vote carefully by electing the right candidate for their future. He mentioned that there are 13,000 graduate votes in the Huzurabad constituency and asked Congress party leaders, NSUI, Youth Congress and Congress affiliates to join hands and give the huge majority to Narender Reddy from Huzurabad.

He said that in the initial days itself, Congress has given high priority to the education sector. “As part of this initiative 55,000 appointment letters were issued within a year,” he said.

He particularly appreciated Narender Reddy’s concern and passion towards providing education to the students.

Meanwhile, Narender Reddy said,“The State government under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy is highly focusing on the future of graduates and unemployed youth.”

He said that the permanent shed of Huzurabad library was constructed by his own funds at cost of Rs 70,000. He assured to work on the implementation of job calendar set out in the Congress party manifesto. He promised to sort out the issues faced by private junior degree colleges regarding fee reimbursement within two months, also spoke about renovation of libraries across the state.

Regional Congress leaders and others participated in the meeting.