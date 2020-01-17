Vote for Bangaru Telangana: TRS

Toopran: Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Limited chairman Vanteru Prathapa Reddy urged the voters to vote for TRS party candidates for the development.

He asked them to support TRS for 'Golden Telangana' dream. While kick starting the campaign on Thursday, he asked the candidates to work hard and gift the win to KCR. Senior leaders Election Reddy, party president Babul Reddy, along with the candidates Ravinder Goud, Mammilla Jyothi Krishna, Potluri Sunita Srinivas Reddy, Durgam Kishan, Burugula Lavanya Durga Reddy, B Raju, Chintala Ravinder Reddy, Nandyala Srinivas, Deepak Reddy, Srinivas, Talari Mallesh, Srisailam Goud, K Narayana Gupta were present.