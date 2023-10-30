Vote for BRS for devp, welfare: Madan Lal

Wyra: After the formation of Telangana state, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has worked for the welfare of all communities, said former legislator Banot Madan Lal, the BRS candidate from Wyra constituency. He participated in the Indiranagar Colony Aathmiyula Sammelan held by Councillor Dr Kotayya in the 14th ward on Sunday.

Madan Lal was accorded a warm reception in the colony. He observed that there were more Dalits in Wyra and Konijarla mandals and that he would work to select these two mandals for a Dalit Bandhu pilot project, after talking to Chief Minister KCR.

Madan Lal called upon the party workers to reach out to every home and explain the achievements and welfare schemes introduced by the BRS government. He assured that fine rice (Sanna Biyyam) would be supplied to everyone who has a white ration card as soon as the BRS government is formed. He said that the Saubhagya Lakshmi scheme would be introduced for the development of women. He asked whether the people wanted KCR government which would strive for their welfare or a Congress government that would engage in anti-farmer policies. He pointed out that Rythu Bandhu had given a big boost to the agriculture sector and Rythu Bima benefited the farmers’ families.