Vote is powerful tool: Collector

Nalgonda: As part of the National Voter’s Day, a mega rally was organised here on Thursday during which the District Collector HarichandanaDasarialong with others participated. Amidst slogans and placards stating, “I am proud to be a voter” and “I must vote” participants in the rally created a motivating atmosphere for everyone.

The event was flagged off at the NG College Grounds and traversed the district via Ramagiri to reach the Clock Tower in the city. Along with the District Collector, Additional Collector (Revenue) J Srinivas, retired IAS officer Cholleti Prabhakar, ZP CEO Prem Karan Reddy, RDO Ravi, district officials of various departments, students of various colleges, NCC, NSS and Scout students in large number participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, the District Collector said that India is the largest democratic country in the world and all aged 18 and aboveare participants in the democratic system.She said that the Election Commission of India is taking steps to conduct free and fair elections in a peaceful and free environment so that every voter can exercise their right to vote without fear.

She stated that awareness should be created to increase the percentage of voters in the urban area. Remembering Ambedkar on the occasion, shesaid that the right to vote was made possible through the Constitution.

The Collector suggested that the voters should check whether their name is in the voter list. “Photo voter identification card will be provided to every eligible newly registered voter,” she said.

The district collector said that in view of upcoming Nalgonda, Warangal and Khammam graduate MLC by-elections, all eligible graduates should register their names.She said that the voter list will be made fresh in the graduate elections and added that those who have registered earlier should register again as a new voter.

“For registry of graduate MLC voter,one should have passed as a graduate by November 1, 2020 and should be a regular resident of Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal constituency,” she said.