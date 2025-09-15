Walk extra mile to wrest JH seat, Revanth tells partymen

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday directed the partymen to ensure complete coordination from grassroot workers to party’s State leadership for achieving victory in the Jubilee Hills bypoll. He said that he would keep tabs over the performance of the incharges in mobilising public support in favour of Congress and engagement in field work in the crucial poll.

During a review meeting with local leadership and incharges of the upcoming bypoll, the Chief Minister said that every party worker should shoulder the responsibility of winning the Jubilee Hills by-election. “I suggested formulating campaign strategies focusing on the development of the constituency and the welfare programs provided by the people’s government, and working with complete coordination from grassroots workers to state leadership with the goal of victory,” the CM posted on X.

During the meeting, Revanth Reddy said that government welfare programs and development works should be promoted at the field level. “Polling booth-wise campaign plans should be prepared. The government should provide assurance that the problems in the constituency will be resolved. Development of Jubilee Hills constituency is possible only with Congress,” he explained.

Over the candidate selection, the Chief Minister clarified that the AICC would be taking a call.

The meeting was attended by PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, Vivek Venkataswamy, Ponguleti Srinivasareddy, besides several party leaders.