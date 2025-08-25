Live
Wanaparthi Women’s Association Distributes Eco-Friendly Clay Ganesh Idols
Kottakota: In a remarkable initiative promoting environmental awareness, the Wanaparthi District Arya Vysya Women’s Association, led by President Smt. Bhima Prasanna Lakshmi, organized the free distribution of clay Ganapati idols at the Sri Vasavi Kanyakaparameshwari Temple in Kothakota Mandal on Monday.
Highlighting the need for eco-friendly celebrations, Smt. Bhima Prasanna Lakshmi encouraged devotees to avoid Plaster of Paris idols and instead use traditional clay Ganesh idols for Ganesh Chaturthi. “Let us worship the clay Ganapati and protect the environment,” she said, distributing the idols at her own expense.
The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across homes with devotion, joy, and colorful rituals, as families bring idols, perform prayers, and immerse them in water at the end of the festivities.
During the program, Konduru Manjula, recently elected as Chief Secretary of the Wanaparthi District Women’s Association, was felicitated by members for her new role.