Live
- TCS sacks 16 employees, bars 6 vendors involved in bribes-for-jobs scam
- AP High Court posts Amaravati assigned lands case to November 1 after CID submits new evidences
- Nadda to hold meetings in Udaipur, Jodhpur today amid protests by some contenders
- Kareena celebrates 11 yrs of togetherness with Saif: ‘You, me and pizza’
- Tomato price falls to Rs 4 per kg!
- Anil Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut; here are the actors offering wishes on Navratri
- Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Safeguarding Our Digital World is Paramount
- Malayappa as badri narayana blesses devotees
- Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles in new poster for ‘Bandra’
- Traffic tips help drivers negotiate HP roads
Just In
Wanaparthy: A social worker Krishna Reddy shows humanity
Highlights
Wanaparthy: Social worker N Krishna Reddy from Rangapur village of Pebbair mandal area is showing humanity by distributing sarees and clothes to the...
Wanaparthy: Social worker N Krishna Reddy from Rangapur village of Pebbair mandal area is showing humanity by distributing sarees and clothes to the disabled, elderly and poor families for Dussehra Ugadi festivals twice a year. He sent sarees and clothes to 65 people as a Dussehra gift, which he brought at his own expense.
He said that his cooperation is always there for the poor, whatever their need, twice a year on the occasion of Dussehra and Ugadi. The gifts would help many poor families which are getting ready to performing weddings in Rangapur village. Jayant Reddy, president of Erukala Sangam, Anjaneyu, Kavali Bhaskar, Bojjanna, Balaraju, Nagaraju, elderly, disabled and poor women participated in the programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS