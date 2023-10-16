Wanaparthy: A social worker Krishna Reddy shows humanity

Wanaparthy: Social worker N Krishna Reddy from Rangapur village of Pebbair mandal area is showing humanity by distributing sarees and clothes to the disabled, elderly and poor families for Dussehra Ugadi festivals twice a year. He sent sarees and clothes to 65 people as a Dussehra gift, which he brought at his own expense.

He said that his cooperation is always there for the poor, whatever their need, twice a year on the occasion of Dussehra and Ugadi. The gifts would help many poor families which are getting ready to performing weddings in Rangapur village. Jayant Reddy, president of Erukala Sangam, Anjaneyu, Kavali Bhaskar, Bojjanna, Balaraju, Nagaraju, elderly, disabled and poor women participated in the programme.