Wanaparthy: Bharat Prasad plans to increase jobs for youth

Wanaparthy: A meeting of BJP activists of Wanaparthy Assembly constituency in Nagarkurnool Parliament segment was held at Wanaparthy Lakshmi Krishna Garden here on Tuesday, with MP Potuganti Ramulu, party candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad and ZP chairman Loknath Reddy attending under the leadership of district unit president Narayana. The meeting was held to prepare the activists to work for 45 days for ensuring the party victory in the elections.

Addressing the meeting, Prasad said the credit for encouraging youth to join politics goes to Modi and that he was chosen as the candidate for the LS seat as part of that. He assured the gathering to go ahead with a specific plan to improve employment opportunities for the local youth. He sought people’s support to secure a majority of two lakh votes.

Speakers at the meeting said that thanks to the efforts of Ramulu, the centre has conducted a survey for a railway line from Suryapet to Kurnool via Nagarkurnool. “Trains will come to this region during Bharat’s regime’; the MP has worked hard to establish national highways as well,” they said.