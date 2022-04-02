Wanaparthy: BJP government at Centre broke people's back with steep fuel price hike

Wanaparthy: The Congress leaders staged a protest and took out a rally at Rajiv Chowk in Wanaparthy on Friday against the central government's decision to increase the prices of fuels like petrol, diesel and cooking cylinder and burdening the common people economically. Taking part in the protest rally, senior party leader G Chairman Chinna Reddy, TPCC secretary G Madhusoodhan Reddy (GMR) and other Congress leaders played 'Dappu' (country drum) to create awareness among the public.

While speaking on the occasion, G Chinna Reddy said that the BJP-led Central government has broken the back of the poor and common man by increasing the prices of petrol diesel and cooking gas cylinders indiscriminately.

He demanded the Central government to immediately roll back the increased prices of fuels and ease the financial burdern of comman man. Shankar Prasad, Wanaparthy district Congress president, Dhanalaxmi president for Congress Women Forum, Devarkadra constituency Congress in charge and TPCC secretary G Madhusudhan Reddy and Kollapur Congress in charge AbhilashRao took part in the protest.