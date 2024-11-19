Wanaparthy collector says Prajapalana Vijayotsava kaka yatra from 19 Nov to 7 Dec

Wanaparthy District: On the occasion of completing one year of development and welfare programs for the people through public administration, District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi said that as per the government's orders, the Prajapalana Vijayotsava Kala Yatra will be organized in the district from November 19 to December 7.

On Tuesday, Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar and Additional Collector Revenue G. Venkateshwarlu along with the District Civil Relations Officer flagged off the Prajapalana Vijayotsava Kala Yatra from the IDOC premises.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the Prajapalana Vijayotsava Kala Yatra was undertaken under the auspices of the District Civil Relations Officer and the Culture Department.

He said that the artists of the Telangana Cultural Department will undertake 57 programs, 3 programs per day, from November 19 to December 7 to create awareness among the people about the development and welfare schemes being undertaken by the government through public administration. He said that this Kala Yatra will continue as per a specific schedule and will explain the achievements of the government to the people. Similarly, on December 6, the Antaadula Nagaraju Kala Team from the State Cultural Department is going to organize a huge art exhibition program in Wanaparthy district.

The Collector asked to make the cultural Kala Yatra program organized in villages, mandals and municipalities a success.

District Civil Relations Officer P. Sitaram, DPO. Suresh, District Welfare Officer Lakshmamma, AO Bhanu Prakash, artists of the Cultural Department, and others participated in the program.