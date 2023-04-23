Wanaparthy: Congress vows support to IKP VOA Employees Union's strike

Wanaparthy : TPCC State general secretary Rangineni Abhilash Rao participated in the indefinite strike of Telangana IKPVOA Employees Union and expressed solidarity.

The Congress leader took part in the indefinite strike of the IKPVOA community in Chinnambavi mandal center of Wanaparthi district on the sixth day and expressed his solidarity with them.

Speaking on the occasion, Rangineni Abhilash Rao claimed that in the last 20 years, it was the Congress party that had transformed the VOA system and the bookkeepers' system into a unified power. The IKP should recognise VOAs as serfs and provide job security.

Abhilash Rao demanded to increase the minimum wage, provide ID cards from serfs and provide facilities such as health insurance.

He said that all your problems will be solved only if the Congress party forms the government in the coming days. He also assured that the Congress party will stand by SERP VOAs until their demands are fulfilled.

In this programme, IKPVOA and CITU affiliated associations, Wanaparthy District Women's Congress president Srilata Reddy, District SC Cell secretary Maddileti, Vipanagandla, Mandal president Birayya Yadav, District Youth Congress general secretary Gayyanga. Yadav, Taluka social media incharge Rajesh Yadav, Congress leaders and Youth Congress leaders were also present.