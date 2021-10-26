Wanaparthy: Congress warns of sudden stir

Wanaparthy: The Congress party leaders led by former minister and AICC secretary Chinna Reddy on Monday warned the TRS government of a flash strike over the problems of the farmers in Kollapur, Pebbair and surrounding areas if not addressed immediately.

While speaking to media, Chinna Reddy said that the farmers of Kollapur, Wanaparthy and Nagarkurnool are facing tough time as the authorities have failed to release irrigation waters for the second cropping season this year. "The TRS government talks something and doses something. They gave tall promises of providing Jurala, Bheema project waters to the tail end farmers, but today what we are seeing is completely contrary to their claims. Even though there is ample water in the projects, the officials and the government have miserably failed to provide irrigation water through the canals. The main reason for this failure is because of the apathy of officials and the government who have ignored the repairs of the canals and lift motors of the concerned projects," said Chinna Reddy.

The Congress leaders after visiting the various canals and project sites in Veepanagandal, Chinnambavi, Pentalvelli and Pangal mandals, learnt that simple works like construction of the lining of the canal and the construction of the shutters and removal of silts were not taken up, because of which the officials were not able to release water, he said.

The farmers of Jurala and Bheema ayacut are demanding the government to immediately complete the pending repair works of the canals and release water for irrigation the second crop this season. The Congress leader along with a group of farmers gave a representation to the Deputy Superintendent of Engineering Jaganmohan Reddy and demanded to take up the pending repair works immediately.