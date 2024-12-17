Wanaparthy govt degree college goldens jubilee celebrations held

Government Degree College (Co-Ed) Wanaparthy Narsingayapalli is all set for its Golden Jubilee celebrations. This college was first established in 1974 under the name Rani Lakshmi Devamma (RLD). It was converted into a Government College in 1984 and is currently functioning as Government Degree College (Co-Ed) Narsingayapalli.

This college has completed 50 years from 1974 to 2024. From then till today, every student who has studied in this college should participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations on Sunday, December 22 from 9 am to 5 pm in a big way and remember their fond memories and make the program a success, said Raghunandan, Principal of the college.