Wanaparthy: Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy inaugurates stone pulling competition

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy inaugurated stone pulling competition by bulls on Chowdeshwari Devi Jatara in Pebbair mandal on Thursday.

Rythu Sangam Association has conducted the event in the premises of Agriculture market, which is conducted every year in Pebbair.

Minister Niranjan Reddy sought the blessings of Chowdeshwari Devi Ammavaru and wished that the farming sector to flourish further with more bumper harvests in the ongoing Rabi season.

He said because of the various proactive initiatives taken by the State government, farming sector, which was in doldrums under united Andhra Pradesh government, has improved in all aspects. Irrigation projects, renovation of lakes and ponds, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, subsidized seeds and fertilizers, farm loan waiver and procurement of farm produce at MSP have all uplifted the farming sector tremendously.

The State government is spending lakhs of crores towards irrigation, agriculture and allied sectors and ensuring the farmers' livelihood is improved, said the Minister.

Niranjan Reddy congratulated Rythu Sangham members of Pebbair Agriculture market yard for conducting rock pulling competition and extended his wishes to all the participating farmers in the competition.