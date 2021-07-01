Wanaparthy: People's participation vital to make Palle Pragathi a grand success

Wanaparthy: People's participation is vital to make Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi a grand success, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy stressed after launching fourth phase of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programme at Kadukuntla village in Wanaparthy district on Thursday.

Fourth phase of this programme was launched by conducting gram sabhas in various villages and towns across the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

The Minister said the main aim of Palle Pragathi is to ensure that each and every village will have the same facilities similar to those available to people in big cities. He said every village should have a health centre, park, roads, drains and colonies must be clean and neat and green trees should be developed beside all roads. People should meet, discuss and decide what they need to develop their village and based on their requirement, the local representatives along with village and mandal level authorities must chart out an action plan and work accordingly to achieve their set targets.

He said that village representatives must encourage villagers to pay their property and other taxes and raise their own funds, which would help in other development works exclusive for their respective villages.

Several development programmes could be taken up with village fund in addition to the State and Central funds.

Minister Niranjan Reddy said that the State government was constructing crematoriums, waste segregation and waste disposal sheds, dumping yards, constructing Palle Prakruti vanams and asked the villagers to think what more they need. Informing that the government has decided to develop beautiful park in about one acre in every mandal, he stressed that the entire Telangana will turn into a green Telangana soon.

He said that we should give good health to the future generations and this is possible only with the protection of our environment by planting trees and promoting green parks and gardens everywhere.

"The government is spending Rs 4.22 lakh every month for villages' development. We have allowed gram panchayat to set up road lighting system from the village to highway," he stated.

District Collector Sheik Yasmin Basha, Zillah Parishad chairman Loknath Reddy and others participated in the programme.