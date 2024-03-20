Wanaparthy: Rs 90K seized during vehicle inspections

Wanaparthy: As part of ensuring the Election Code, stringent measures are being taken to ensure compliance with regulations. In Wanaparthy district, vehicle inspections led to a significant discovery today.

Under the directives of District SP Rakshitha K Murthy, vehicle checks were conducted in the district on Tuesday. In this regard, near the Kurnool Bypass Road check post in Pebberu police station, officials discovered a vehicle with registration number AP 31 SV 7136, which was carrying Rs 90,300 in cash, lacking necessary permit documents.

ASI Hariprasad Reddy confirmed the seizure of the mentioned amount. He informed that due to the election code, the permissible limit for carrying money in the area is capped at Rs 50,000.