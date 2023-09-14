  • Menu
Wanaparthy: Singireddy comes under Congress fire

Wanaparthy: Singireddy comes under Congress fire
Wanaparthy : Constituency Congress leader Megha Reddy held alleged on Wednesday that agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy was acting dictatorially and slammed him for defending suspension of the sarpanches who were supporting the Congress for abuse of power.

He said the Congress would take up the cause of sarpanches who were determined to move the High Court against the action. Megha Reddy alleged irregularities in all the schemes implemented by the BRS government and said they would be brought out after the Congress government came to power.

BRS leaders were bragging about 24-hour electricity supply but it was the case in reality in the villages of Wanaparthy district. He said a good number of people from the district would attend Sonia Gandhi’s meeting near Tukkuguda on September 17.

