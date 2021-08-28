Wanaparthy: SP K Apoorva Rao takes stock of pendency of cases

Wanaparthy: Wanaparthy Superintendent of Police (SP) K Apoorva Rao on Friday conducted a review of pending cases in the district and directed the police officials concerned to dispose of the criminal cases speedily by conducting thorough investigation. They were told to work in coordination with the judiciary to make sure the cases were resolved at the earliest.

Call for comprehensive and speedy investigation to ensure punishment for culprits, the SP said: "Crime declines only when the perpetrators are severely punished in court. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all police officers to work efficiently to make the criminal investigation more efficient and resolve the cases expeditiously."

All police stations in the district were directed to set up special surveillance and take strict action against those indulging in unscrupulous activities such as smuggling of illicit goods like cannabis, gutka and matka. Cases should be registered against them as per law, she instructed. The SP also drew attention to creation of public awareness on cybercrimes. She urged the public to be cautious while coming across online links and making payments. Praising the district police, she called for endearing themselves to the public.

Additional SP Shakir Hussain, Wanaparthy DSP KM Kiran Kumar, DCRB CI Srinivas Reddy, Wanaparthy CI Praveen Kumar, Kottakotta CI Mallikarjun Reddy, Atmakuru CI Sitayya, Wanaparthy Urban SI Madhusudan, Wanaparthy Rural SI Sheikh Shafi and other police officials attended the meeting.