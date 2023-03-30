Wanaparthy: T-diagnostic centre raises hopes of poor

Wanaparthy: Following increasing costs of medicare, the government has taken steps to ease burden on the middle class and the poor. It is spending Rs 90 lakh to acquire modern diagnostic equipment at the MCH Hospital here to provide free tests to the public.

Apart from lifestyle diseases, tests related to heart, kidney, lung, cancer, thyroid and other ailments would also be offered at the hospital, said Dr Narendra Kumar, Superintendent,District Government General Hospital.

In addition, 57 types of blood and urine tests, X-ray, ECG, ultrasounds, scanning and other tests will also be available.

A thyroid device T-diagnostic center is coming up at the hospital at a cost of Rs 30 lakh to provide free medical examinations to the poor. The construction of 8 rooms on the ground floor and 5 rooms on the first floor has been completed. The equipment is at present being installed at the new centre.

At present, samples collected from patients are being sent to Gadwala T-Hub for tests. Due to the delay in getting the results, patients are preferring private diagnostic centers in urgent situations.

These centers charge Rs3,000 for various blood tests, Rs300 for ECG, Rs500 for x-ray, Rs3,500 for CT scanning (brain), and Rs4,000 for chest scanning. If the T-diagnostic center becomes available, the poor will get these and many more tests free of cost and the results, totaling 66, would be made available in time.

At the T-Diagnostic Centre, small works are being carried out at present. The officials are confident they would be over very soon and the equipment installation would also be completed as per schedule. It will be very useful for poor people as well as women including the pregnant, added Dr Narendra Kumar.