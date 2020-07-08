Wanaparthy witnesses 11 coronavirus positive cases in one day 

Wanaparthy: With 11 corona positive cases witnessed in a single day on Wednesday, Wanaparthy district has emerged as the new hot spot for Covid-19 cases across the erstwhile Mahabubnagar, after Gadwal and Mahabubnagar districts in Palamuru region. These 11 patients include seven staff of Khilla Ghanapuram primary health centre and the remaining four are residents of Wanaparthy town, informed District Health and Medical Officer Dr Srinivasulu.



Earlier, Wanaparthy district was regarded as the only district in the entire Palamuru region where there is not even a single digit corona case during the lockdown and from March to June, the district was regarded as safest region and was marked as green zone.

But now post lockdown period, from June last week on wards, with a huge influx of people from Hyderabad, Kurnool, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh States, the trickling of corona positive cases had started. The first case was seen in Gopalpet, followed by Veepanagandla, Pebbair, Kottakota and now Ghanapur and even people in a few tiny villages are reported to have contracted with the deadly virus.

DMHO Sr Srinivasulu said that they are waiting for the results of 111 samples out of the total 686 samples and said that with the latest 11 cases, a total of 52 corona positive cases were registered in the district.