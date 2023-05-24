Warangal: BJP leader extends financial help to shelterless

Warangal: The recent rains coupled with gales not only brought chaos and misery to the farmers but also unleashed its wrath on several poor families by uprooting the tin-roofs of their shelters. Moved by the plight of those poor who became shelterless, Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman and BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao came forward to help them on Tuesday.

Pradeep Rao who inspected several colonies in Division 36 (Chintal Area) extended financial help to those who lost shelters. “The people’s representatives of the ruling BRS make more noise whenever rains wreak havoc but they don’t really address the problems faced by the people. It has become difficult for pedestrians and motorists to move in several colonies whenever it rains. The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) is least bothered about the choked drains and damaged roads,” Pradeep Rao said.