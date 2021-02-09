Warangal: BJP leaving no stone unturned to corner TRS

Warangal: The adage - strike while the iron is hot – seems to be the strategy of BJP. The BJP since it turned the tables on TRS in Dubbaka Assembly by-poll and consolidating its position further in the elections to the GHMC appears to be leaving no stone unturned to irk the ruling TRS.

With the elections to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Council seat and the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) fast approaching; BJP Warangal leaders seem to be right on business exploring the chinks in the governance. It may also be mentioned here that top brass of the saffron party including State president and MP Bandi Sanjay have been frequenting Warangal at regular intervals to boost the party workers' morale.

The BJP raised a furore over Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy's controversial remarks on BJP's fundraising for the construction of Ram Mandir. Subsequently, the BJP made most of the arrest and judicial remand of 45 the party leaders including six women to draw the attention of the Warangalites. The party cadres gave a rousing welcome to their leaders, who were released on bail, creating an impression that it's only alternative to the ruling TRS in the State.

The Sunday's inauguration of Rs 10 lakh Deeksha Diwas pylon on the premises of GWMC constructed in remembrance of fast-unto-death taken up by the TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao during the separate State agitation, has given the BJP another opportunity to hit back at the TRS.

Urban District president Rao Padma questioned the civic body's rationale behind spending Rs 10 lakh people's money on the pylon. "It's nothing but waste of people's money. It's not fair for the civic body to spend money on highlighting KCR. KCR has nothing to do with the GWMC," Padma, who led a protest on Monday, demanding the GWMC to

remove the pylon. The BJP leaders also submitted a memorandum to Additional Municipal Commissioner Ch Nageshwar in this regard.

On the other hand, the lone BJP Corporator Chada Swathi has also demonstrated her party's stand on pylon during the general body meeting of the GWMC. She resorted to a sit-in protest before the podium of Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao.