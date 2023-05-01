Warangal: ‘BRS aims to uplift working class’

Warangal : Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender said that he is well aware of the struggles faced by the working class.

The MLA who hoisted the May Day flag on the occasion of International Labour Day at several places in the city on Monday said that the day is observed to honour the struggles and gains made by workers, peasants, professionals and labourers for improving their working conditions. “The BRS government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao is doing yeoman service for the welfare of the working class,” Narender said. The previous governments neglected Azam Jahi Mills that provided livelihood to thousands of people, and the tanneries, Narender said.

Efforts are on to set up Basti Dawakhanas to cater to the health needs of the working class, he said. “I will provide Labour Cards to all the workers in the constituency,” the MLA said. The BRS Government has plans to provide double bedroom houses or Rs 3 lakh financial assistance to those who have plots to the labour class, Narender said.

Warangal East constituency is being developed with an estimated cost of Rs 3,800 crore, the MLA said, referring to the Rs 1,100 crore multi super-speciality hospital, Rs 75 crore bus station and other developmental works. Narender said that May Day reminds me to say that nothing is impossible, if you work hard for it. “I assure that the BRS government and I will support the working class,” he said.