Warangal: Compare TS with other States says Errabelli

Warangal: It's high time that the people understand the all round development that took place in Telangana after K Chandrasekhar Rao took over the reins of the State, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking at the Palakurthi Constituency Plenary at Devaruppula in Jangaon district on Tuesday, he said that Telangana made rapid strides in the last nine years. "Panchayat Raj Ministry headed by me won a bulk of national awards, indicating the development in rural parts of the State," Errabelli said. The minister urged the people to compare the welfare and developmental programmes dispensed by the Telangana Government and other States in the country.

Errabelli criticised the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for demanding Rs 20,000 compensation per acre to the farmers who suffered crop loss due to recent untimely rains and hailstorm. The KCR Government has announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre. Bandi Sanjay needs to show in which State ruled by the BJP was providing such a hefty compensation to the farmers, Errabelli demanded. If Bandi Sanjay has concern towards the rain-hit farmers, he should pursue the Centre to provide another Rs 10,000 per acre to the farmers, Errabelli said.

Errabelli urged the people not to fall prey to the guiles of the saffron party which was ruining the nation. India needs Telangana model development not Gujarat, Errabelli said. The BRS will forge ahead with the slogan of Abki Baar Kisan Sarkar (This time it is the farmers' government), he said.