Warangal: Congress novel stir over fuel price hike

Warangal: Riding on bullock-carts and bicycles, the Congress workers staged demonstrations across the erstwhile Warangal district on Monday, in protest against the rising fuel prices.

Speaking at the protest in Warangal, TPCC Vice-president Ramreddy Damodar Reddy accused the Centre and State of implementing anti-people policies.

"The government broke the back of common man by regularly increasing the prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and edible oils," he said, criticising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The prices of essential commodities have gone up due to the spiraling prices of diesel and petrol, Damodar Reddy said, referring to the increase in fuel prices 18 times in the last one month.

Instead of assisting the people whose economy was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre continues to burden the people, he said. On the other hand, the Centre was kind enough to prop up the businesses of the corporate sector, he alleged.

DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy criticised the KCR Government for not opposing the Centre even though the latter was going on increasing the fuel prices. "Although the crude oil prices have come down in the international market, the Centre made no effort to decrease the fuel prices. This is nothing but looting the people," Naini said.

Instead of taking measures to bring down the prices of essential commodities, the BJP-led Centre and the TRS-led State resorting to counterattack the Congress, Naini alleged. The time has come for the BJP Government to shun its commercial angle and stabilise the fuel prices, he added.

He said that onus is on Centre to rescue the people from price hike. Senior leaders Inagala Venkatram Reddy, Namindla Srinivas, Battini Srinivas Rao, EV Srinivas Rao, Dommati Sambaiah and Dr Anil Kumar were among others present.