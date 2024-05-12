Warangal: Congress peddling lies says Aroori Ramesh

Warangal : “Scared of defeat the Congress has been spreading false information to tarnish the image of the BJP,” the party’s Warangal Lok Sabha candidate Aroori Ramesh said.

Campaigning at his native village Uppugallu under Zaffergadh mandal on Saturday, he said that the Congress has been peddling lies that the BJP will remove the reservations if it comes to power.

He said that the Congress hoodwinked people by making tall promises to clinch power in Telangana. “Barring free bus service to women, Congress failed to implement its other promises. The situation in Telangana is like the older days when the Congress was in power,” Ramesh said, referring to the power outages and irrigation problems.

“The Congress leadership is relying on spreading false information about its opponents through social media,” he said, urging the people to vote for the BJP for the development of Telangana. Ramesh said that he was a contractor even before Srihari became MLA. “Srihari sought my support to become an MLA,” Ramesh said. He said that Srihari who was rejected by the people four times has no right to talk about him.

Earlier, speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda, Ramesh alleged that the ruling Congress was trying to win the Warangal Lok Sabha seat by distributing money.

