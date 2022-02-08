Warangal: Cops seek auto drivers' help in curbing drug menace

Warangal: Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi sought the support of the auto-rickshaw drivers in curbing the drug menace in the district.

In a meeting aimed at senistising the auto drivers here on Monday, the Commissioner explained the danger associated with the drug consumption. He told the auto drivers to help the police in nabbing the peddlers. "Auto-rickshaws play a key role in public transportation. Hence the drivers can give a tip-off to the police if they find any suspicious movement of peddlers and drug addicts," Tarun Joshi said.

He said that they have been organising the 'Naya Kiran' programme to counsel the drug users. The auto drivers who shared their views with the Commissioner assured him of helping the police in eradicating the drug menace that is threatening to destroy the youth.

Central Zone DCP Pushpa Reddy, DCP (Administration) Vaibhav Gaikwad, ACPs M Jithender Reddy, Srinivas and Balaswamy were among others present.