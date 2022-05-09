Warangal: CPI firm on Bhu Poratam

Warangal: CPI State secretariat member Thakkalapally Srinivas Rao fired salvos at the TRS government that asking it to fulfill its promises or step down. Speaking at a meeting here on Sunday, he criticised the TRS government for its failure to provide housing sites to the poor. "It's been eight years since TRS assumed power, however, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is yet to fulfill his election promises such as providing double bedroom houses or housing sites to the poor people," Srinivas Rao said.

On the other hand, the encroachment of government lands is unabated, he said, accusing the TRS people's representatives.

"All the water-bodies in and around Warangal have been encroached by the ruling party leaders, and they are making merry by doing real estate business," he said. Srinivas Rao accused the police of foisting cases against the poor for occupying a piece of land for their huts while leaving the land mafia untouched.

He said that the poor set up their huts in the 15 acres (survey no. 126) near Nimmaya lake in Mattewada area of the city. He said that the said land is being encroached by some realtors with the help of ruling party leaders. Srinivas Rao said that they would continue their Bhu Poratam for the poor.

Party senior leaders Mekala Ravi, Sheikh Bashumiya, P Prasad, B Ravinder, G Ramesh, D Laxman, G Badri, K Narsaiah, T Rahela, J Ravi, B Ramesh, P Ramesh, Lavudya Dasru, Sudheer, Laxmi and Shabana were among others present.