Warangal: CPM to contest nine divisions

Warangal: The State government was more interested in conducting elections to the urban local bodies (ULBs) rather than people's health at a time coronavirus pandemic was spreading its tentacles, Sarampally Vasudeva Reddy, CPM Warangal Urban district secretary, said.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said that there was a spurt in Covid-19 cases especially since the by-poll to the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat. "The State Election Commission would have deferred the polls to the ULBs after the spike in coronavirus cases," he said.

The ruling TRS and the BJP made no effort to speed up the development works under the Smart City Mission. Barring one main road, the state of condition of the other roads in the city is appalling, Reddy said. He said that the CPI will continue to support the distressed sections besides fighting against the government for the double bedroom houses.

Both the TRS and the BJP were trying to win the elections by luring the voters with money and liquor, Reddy alleged. The CPM has a poll pact with the CPI in the elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Reddy said.

The CPM fielded its candidates in nine divisions, he added. Referring to the 37th division, he said that they have urged CPI to withdraw its candidate from that division.

On the occasion, Reddy gave away B-forms to Rajitha Division 1, Gade Ramesh Division 4, Aroori Komala Division 29, Manda Sampath Division 31, Nagapuri Sunitha Division 36, Naliganti Ratnamala Division 37, Samala Sridhar Division 40, Mutyam Pratyusha Division 42 and L Deepa

Division 57.

Senior leaders G Prabhakar Reddy, N Ratnamala and Godugu Venkat were among others present.