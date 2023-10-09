Live
- Daily Forex Rates (09-10-2023)
- Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: 35,356 polling stations were set up across the state
- World Post Day 2023: Theme, History, Meaning, Celebrations, Quotes and Wishes to Share
- Bhubaneswar metro rail foundation to be laid on Jan 1
- KCR will become CM once again: Asaduddin Owaisi
- YSRCP to start Why AP Needs Jagan from November 1
- Metro Purple line to open from tomorrow?
- Conference on Frontiers in Biological Sciences held at NIT-R
- Tracing cyber fraudsters still a challenge for cops
- ‘AThlete Unleashed’ creates history at WIPRO Bengaluru Marathon
Just In
Warangal Fashion Icon 2023: Cuties take centre-stage
Warangal: It was a moment of fashion high for people of the city at the Beauty Pageant (Ramp Walk) organised as part of the ‘Warangal Fashion Icon...
Warangal: It was a moment of fashion high for people of the city at the Beauty Pageant (Ramp Walk) organised as part of the ‘Warangal Fashion Icon 2023’ here on Saturday.
The event, conducted by CMR Textiles and Jewellers Private Limited at the Kodam Convention Hall in Warangal, saw participants put their best “fashion” foot forward as they walked down the ramp. The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the moment when children as young as five-year-old strutted down the ramp with confidence.
The Ramp Walk was conducted in four categories – Mister CMR, Miss CMR, CMR Prince and CMR Princess. The organisers gave away cash rewards of Rs 20,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 6,000 respectively to those who finished in the first three places.The organisers also gave away certificates of appreciation to the winners and all the participants.
Chief guests, Dr Anusha and Dr Sruthi also acted as the judges. In addition, cultural activities like Bharat Natyam also attracted the attendees.
The participants expressed their gratitude to the CMR management for organisingthe programme in Warangal.It may be mentioned here that the CMR had conducted auditions at the V Grand Hotel in Hanumakonda on October before organising the Final Ramp Walk.