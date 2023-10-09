Warangal Fashion Icon 2023: Cuties take centre-stage

Warangal: It was a moment of fashion high for people of the city at the Beauty Pageant (Ramp Walk) organised as part of the ‘Warangal Fashion Icon 2023’ here on Saturday.

The event, conducted by CMR Textiles and Jewellers Private Limited at the Kodam Convention Hall in Warangal, saw participants put their best “fashion” foot forward as they walked down the ramp. The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the moment when children as young as five-year-old strutted down the ramp with confidence.

The Ramp Walk was conducted in four categories – Mister CMR, Miss CMR, CMR Prince and CMR Princess. The organisers gave away cash rewards of Rs 20,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 6,000 respectively to those who finished in the first three places.The organisers also gave away certificates of appreciation to the winners and all the participants.

Chief guests, Dr Anusha and Dr Sruthi also acted as the judges. In addition, cultural activities like Bharat Natyam also attracted the attendees.

The participants expressed their gratitude to the CMR management for organisingthe programme in Warangal.It may be mentioned here that the CMR had conducted auditions at the V Grand Hotel in Hanumakonda on October before organising the Final Ramp Walk.