Warangal joins UNESCO learning cities network

Warangal: After the inscription of World Heritage Site Tag by UNESCO to the historical Ramappa Temple in the erstwhile Warangal district, Telangana got its second recognition in little over one year by the UNESCO. Warangal has joined the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC) in recognition of its outstanding efforts to make lifelong learning a reality for all. Warangal is one among the 77 cities from 44 countries which have joined this network.

It may be mentioned here that a strong commitment to lifelong learning by the administration of urban local bodies and a good track record of policies and their implementation are the prerequisites for becoming a learning city.

The GNLC supports the achievement of all Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially in achieving inclusive and equitable quality education besides making the human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani said, "It's a moment of pride for Telangana as Warangal joins UNESCO GNLC". She said that the State Government's flagship programmes such as Pattana Pragathi, Haritha Haram and Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA)'s efforts of employment initiatives have helped in joining the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC). An urban local body has to effectively mobilise its resources to promote inclusive learning from basic to higher education by using modern technologies, the Mayor said. Warangal's rich cultural heritage, vision, strategy, policies and implementation have come in handy, she added.