Warangal: Left hits out at TRS, BJP

Warangal: The two major Left parties – CPI (M) and the CPI – have come down heavily on BJP-led Central government for its anti-people policies. In a joint press conference here on Tuesday, CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said that the Narendra Modi government is hellbent on privatisation spree in spite of widespread opposition.

"Modi, who says government has no business to be in business, is committed to privatising all the public sector units (PSUs) barring a few. The move leaves a question mark over job security and exploitation of labour," Tammineni said. The three farm laws are detrimental to the interests of farmers, literally driving the agriculture sector into the hands of corporate houses, he added.

TRS government in the State failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people. The government ignored employment generation, besides failing to fill the vacancies in the State service, he said, criticising Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not providing unemployment allowance to the jobless.

Condemning the attacks on journalists, Chada Venkat Reddy accused the TRS government of throttling the voice of media with its intimidatory tactics. He was referring to the attack on a video journalist by the TRS leaders at Kakatiya University on Monday.

He alleged that both Centre and the State were inclined on promoting capitalism.

Further, he alleged that BJP has been working hand in glove with the TRS. The BJP government has mortgaged the lives of people to Ambanis and Adani.

Sarampally Vasueva Reddy (CPM), Mekala Ravi and Thakkallapally Srinivas

Rao (CPI) were among others present.