Warangal likely to get WADRA!

Warangal: Taking a cue from the Disaster Response and Assets Protection (HYDRA) Agency, which is making waves by demolishing illegal constructions in the tanks, an effort is also on to restore and protect the lakes and water bodies from the land grabbers in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits. Triggered by HYDRA success, several environmentalists and people’s fora started to demand a similar agency – Warangal Disaster Response and Assets Protection (WADRA).

There are at least 170 lakes spread in 4,993.66 acres in the GWMC limits. This apart, there are lakes in 42 villages that were merged with the GWMC.

Official sources say that they have already started surveying of 75 lakes with the help of the Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) using drones to ascertain the demarcation of lakes under the supervision of the Irrigation wing. The data will be compared with the Revenue and Land Survey records to find out the extent of land that was encroached.

As per the records available, Waddepally lake is spread over 556.32 acres, Bhadrakali lake 495.89 acres, Rangasamudram Tank 190.53 acres, Chinna Waddepally tank 70.74 acres, Gundla cheruvu in Fort Warangal 26.81 acres and Bandham cheruvu 45.20 acres. Most of the other waiter bodies are small in size.