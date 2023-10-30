Warangal: Massive influx into BJP

Warangal: In a significant political development, numerous former representatives of BRS in Maclure Mandal defected to the BJP on Sunday. The most notable figure among those is the former president of Armur town, Kaligot Gangadhar.

The grand entry took place in the presence of BJP MLA candidate Rakesh Reddy and MP Arvind, who extended a warm welcome to the defectors by adorning them with BJP scarves.

The reason for the migration was attributed to several factors, including the perception of a corruption-free administration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the desire to break free from the perceived oppressive and corrupt rule of the BRS party.

Notable leaders who joined the BJP alongside Gangadhar include Sarpanch Mallaiah of Mutyam Pally, former Sarpanch of Madanapalli Hanuman, Kalleda Village Sarpanch Lavanya Prasad Goud, Kalleda Thanda Kishan Naik, Vice MP Gaddam Gangareddy from Madhan Palli, and several BRS leaders.

The event witnessed a broad spectrum of political personalities, including Madapur village road king Bhojanna, ex-MPTC and ex-Sarpanch Durganagar Tanda Noor Singh, former ZPTC Lata Peer Singh Naik, former MPTC Chandra Naik of Ramachandra Palli, and BRS farmers section leaders Thota Rajanna.

The event also attracted leaders like Raju Madhuri, the BC Cell president, Darla Chinna Muttanna from Issapalli, Nagapuram Mutthanna, Koguru Muttanna, Jagadam Srinivas, Srinivas, Gangasagaram, Satyanarayana Goud, Sampath Rao, Sunkari Gopal, and Naveen.

The event was graced by BJP State secretary Palle Gangareddy, Mandal president Suresh Naik, State BJP council member Vijaya Bharti, Armur Assembly convenor Palepu Raju, and others who showed their support for the new BJP recruits.