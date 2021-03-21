Warangal: Power outage claims life of Covid-19 patient

Warangal: Contrary to the often-quoted claim of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao that there was no power cut in the State even for a blink of the eye, a Covid-19 patient died in the MGM hospital here on Saturday with the ventilator stopped working due to power breakdown.

The 38-year-old Gandhi, who hails from Jammikunta in Karimnagar district, admitted to the Covid-19 ward in the MGM hospital on February 24, after he was tested positive for coronavirus. Gandhi was on a ventilator since he developed breathing problems. It's learnt that he died after the ventilator turned off due to power breakdown in the hospital for a longer period.

It's alleged that the MGM hospital authorities are least bothered about the measures to be taken during the power shutdown.

Superintendent Dr Nagarjun Reddy said that the patient has been in a critical condition since he was admitted to the hospital.

"Gandhi died though we have arranged another ventilator due to a technical glitch in the power supply," he said. Meanwhile, the relatives of Gandhi and other attendees held hospital superintendent for the death of Gandhi. Absence of amenities and lack of emergency care lead to the death of Gandhi, they alleged.