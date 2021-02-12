Warangal: Promote 'payback to society' movement says Praveen Kumar

Warangal: Education is key to societal good, RS Praveen Kumar, Secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, Government of Telangana, said. Speaking at a meeting here on Thursday, he emphasised the need for paying back to the society.

"The time has come for Dalits, who are well off, to promote 'payback to society' movement to help the distressed sections from the shackles of poverty," he said. The onus is on them to follow the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar, who provided reservations for the upliftment of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, he added.

"I always believed that education is the only way that takes humans forward and tried my best to help the deprived sections in reaching the pinnacle in their career," Praveen Kumar said. He said that efforts are on to provide abroad education for the students hailing from Telangana Gurukul schools.

On the occasion, All India Universities Employees Confederation (AIUEC) Vice-President Dr Pulla Srinivas handed over Rs 50,000 donation to the 'payback to society' foundation through the hands of Chief Whip D VInay Bhaskar.

Pulla Vinayavati, P Subhash, CK Uday Kiran, Pulla Kishan, Dr Sangala Ephraim Raj, R Raju, D Lenin and Y Ravi Kumar were among others present.