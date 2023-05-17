Warangal: Ramesh Reddy new veep of Badminton Association of Telangana panel

Warangal : Dr. P Ramesh Reddy has been elected as the vice president of the Badminton Association of Telangana (BAT). Ramesh Reddy, who is an administrative officer with the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, is also the general secretary of Warangal District Badminton Association (WDBA). Former Rajya Sabha Member Capt. V Lakshmikantha Rao, Husnabad MLA Vodithala Sateesh Kumar and KITS Principal Prof. K Ashoka Reddy greeted Ramesh Reddy on the occasion.