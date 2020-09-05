Warangal: Seven thieves held who were stealing copper coupler sets from a stock yard

Warangal: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Friday arrested a seven-member gang involved in stealing copper coupler sets from a stock yard in Kadipikonda belonging to the Central government's Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. The police seized 8,248 coupler sets from the gang.

The accused were identified as Bontha Vijay, Kommrajula Raju, Orsu Rakesh of Narsampet in Warangal Rural district, Bathula Ramesh, Shivarathri Srikanth, Shivarathri Ramesh, and Shivarathri Raju, residents of Karimnagar.

According to Central Zone in-charge DCP K Pushpa, the prime accused Bontha Vijay Kumar, who used to fix water meters under the AMRUT Scheme, hatched a plan to steal copper coupler sets from the stock yard in Kadipikonda.

He along with his friends broke into the stock yard at Kadipikonda on February 9 and decamped with copper coupler sets. The police, who received a tip off that the gang was planning to sell the stolen property, trapped them along with the booty.

Commissioner of Police Pramod Kumar commended the Crimes ACP Babu Rao, Inspectors L Ramesh Kumar, Srinvas Rao and Madikonda SI Kumaraswamy for arresting the gang.