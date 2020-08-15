Warangal: Teenager carves Tricolour on rice

Warangal: Never short of talent, Warangal, the cultural capital of Telangana, has produced quite a few artists and artistes. Joining them was 16-year-old Thatikonda Srijith, who chose to make a name for him in the micro-sculpture. He carved the national flag on a rice grain measuring just 2 mm in length on the eve of 74th Independence Day.

Srijith says, "It took me 45 minutes to carve the national flag. Earlier, I sculpted the flag on the tip of a pencil which was 3 mm in height in one hour." Srijith's works include several fascinating carvings on the leads of pencils, chalk and rice grains. Some of his works have earned him a place in the Credence Book of World Record.

The teenager, who is pursuing diploma second year in a private polytechnic college in Rampur, developed interest in micro sculpting from a tender age. In fact, Srijith started to carve sculptures when he was studying sixth standard.

Like his predecessor Mattewada Ajay Kumar, a renowned micro artist who made his name at national level, of Warangal, Srijith drew inspiration from the works of Willard Wigan of England, a renowned micro craftsman who mastered smallest handmade sculptures typically placing them in the eye of needles.

Srijith thanked his parents - Srinivasulu and Premaltha, and his uncle Muthoju Raju, a goldsmith, for their constant encouragement. Srijith lives in Arunodaya Colony of Hanamkonda.