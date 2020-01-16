Warangal: TRS wins 18 wards unanimously

Warangal: The ruling TRS appears to be forging ahead in the elections to the nine municipalities in the erstwhile Warangal district. Even before the polling, scheduled to be held on January 22, the TRS had already bagged 18 wards unanimously of the total 200 across the nine municipalities. In Parkal municipality, TRS candidates remained unopposed in as many as 11 wards.



The TRS needs just one ward to clinch the municipality which has 22 wards.

"The TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao changed the face of the villages in its the six-year rule," Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, campaigning for the TRS candidate in Thorrur municipality on Thursday. He said that government had a plan to develop Thorrur with an outlay of Rs 100 crore. Works to the tune of Rs 10 crore have already taken up, he added.

The work on construction of medians, central lighting system, CC roads, CC drains, model market, graveyard, dumping yard, a park, swimming pool, open gym are in progress. The government has sanctioned as many as 500 double bedroom houses for Thorrur. A proposal for another 50 houses per ward was under consideration, he said.

Errabelli said that they have been providing coaching for the unemployed youth free of cost to give them an opportunity to crack competitive exams. He said that no other State in the country is offering that many welfare schemes and programmes like the TRS government was offering.

Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, the in-charge of Mahabubabad municipality, also took part in the campaign. Reeling out the welfare schemes and programmes initiated by their government, he urged the people to vote for TRS. Meanwhile, the CPI led by its State Secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao intensified its campaign in Mahabubabad.