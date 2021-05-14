Warning of thunderstorms lashing Hyderabad & 3 other districts for 4 days

Hyderabad: The IMD on Thursday warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph lashing Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Vikarabad, along with 12 other Telangana districts, on May 14, 15, 16 and 17.

The IMD bulletin said on May 16 thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts.

According to the bulletin, the rain will be caused by a cyclonic circulation over the south-east and east-central Arabian Sea to formed by May 15. It is the culmination of a low pressure and a depression over the Lakshdweep area.

Under its influence heavy rain is likely to occur on May 16 at isolated places in Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts.

Meanwhile, rain occurred at isolated places across the State during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday.

The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Ibrahimpatnam (RR district), Golkonda (Hyderabad) 3 each, Manchal , Hayathnagar (both RR) 2 each. There was one cm rain in Shadnagar.