Water Board ED inspects tanker filling stations

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Water Board Executive Director Mayank Mittal on Monday inspected various filling stations at Water Board O&M Division-6 on Monday.

The officials visited SR Nagar, Banjara Hills and Erragadda filling stations, where tanker demand is high within the division and also checked the tanker booking status, tankers being booked per day, deliveries being made, etc. During the inspection, necessary works have been sanctioned for the improvement of the facilities.

Banjara Hills Filling Station has 8 filling points and 44 tankers, delivering 300 trips per day. Erragadda Filling Station has 4 filling points and 29 tankers, delivering 150 trips per day, said a senior officer.