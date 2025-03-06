Live
- SuryaCon Bengaluru 2025: Karnataka’s Premier Solar Energy Thought Leadership Conference
- Onus on youth to shape nation’s future: Vundavalli
- Skill Vs Education Debate In Focus
- Call for unified fight against religious extremism
- Quarry blast in Bantwal: Covert storage of explosives exposed, officials under cloud
- Shivaji play to premiere in Kateel today
- ‘Dispel superstitions on blood donation’
- Address Msmes’ Concerns, Unlock Their Potential
- Students of Takshasila witness Assembly proceedings
- Task Force police busts ganja-selling gang, arrests 8
Just In
Water Board organises medical camp for staffers
Highlights
To commemorate International Women’s Day, Hyderabad Water Board organised a free medical camp on Wednesday.
Hyderabad: To commemorate International Women’s Day, Hyderabad Water Board organised a free medical camp on Wednesday.
According to officials, the camp was held for water board employees .This medical camp was jointly organised by KIMS Hospital. More than 100 women employees participated and underwent tests for BP, sugar, ECG, eyesight, dental etc.
Hyderabad water board Women’s Ministerial Staff Welfare Association president Shailaja, general secretary Bilkis Banu, women employees of the board participated.
Next Story