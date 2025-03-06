Water Board organises medical camp for staffers

Hyderabad: To commemorate International Women’s Day, Hyderabad Water Board organised a free medical camp on Wednesday.

According to officials, the camp was held for water board employees .This medical camp was jointly organised by KIMS Hospital. More than 100 women employees participated and underwent tests for BP, sugar, ECG, eyesight, dental etc.

Hyderabad water board Women’s Ministerial Staff Welfare Association president Shailaja, general secretary Bilkis Banu, women employees of the board participated.