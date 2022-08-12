Water level in Godavari still at dangerous level

Bhadrachlam: The water level in river Godavari stayed at 52 feet in Bhadrachalam in the last 13 hours.

Due to heavy rains in upper catchment areas the water level in Godavari had risen speedily in last four days here in the temple town. The water level had been rising slowly and reached 52 feet there were no rains during the past two days. During last 13 hours the level of Godavari remained stable at 52 feet here. If it doesn't rain, the flood will start receding.

The officials continued the second warning level. It was marked closed to the third warning level of 53 feet.

Due to rising water level, many thoroughfares areinundated with floodwater and continuously for the third day the transportation has been broken down from the Bhadrachalam mandal to agency mandals of Dummagudem, Cherla, Venkatapuram, Wazedu and Burgumphad.Besides, the road connectivity Bhadrachalam to AP and Chattisgargh States has been affected and a large number of vehicles are parked on the roads due to no transportation.

The RTC has also stopped the bus service due to no transportation to agency mandals.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has been monitoring the situation minute-to0minute and has alerted the people. The district administration also opened control rooms at Sub Collector and ITDA offices. The Collector also asked the people to take all measures to prevent the spread of diseases when the floodwater recedes in villages. He alerted the health officers for conduct awareness among the people.