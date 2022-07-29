Water released to Nagarjuna Sagar left canal

Nagarjuna Sagar: Minister for Energy Jagadish Reddy on Thursday released irrigation water to crops through the left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar.

Along with MLAs Nomula Bhagat, Saidireddy and MLC Kotireddy , he released water to the left canal at Pottichelma in Peddavoora mandal and performed puja to River Krishna on the occasion.

The minister said that this was the first time in the last decade that water was released in the month of July. Plans had made to irrigate a total of 6.5 lakh acres in the ayacut.

As many as 6.16 lakh acres are being cultivated in Nalgonda, Suryapet and Khammam districts under the left canal, he said, adding that 1,45,727 acres in Nalgonda district, 1,45,727 acres in Suryapet district and 2,41,000 acres in Khammam district would also get water. Nalgonda district is getting 18 tmcft, Suryapet district 18 tmcft and Khammam district 29 tmcft water through the left canal.

He expressed happiness that compared to last year, additional inflows were coming to Sagar Reservoir and this would help timely irrigation of crops. District Collector Rahul Sharma and local people's representatives were present.