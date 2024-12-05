Water sport buffs have a ball with jet skiing at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: The water sport lovers interested in jet skiing can now utilise this opportunity at Tank Bund thanks to the new water sport facility launched by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) on Wednesday under the adventure tourism initiative.

The Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, along with Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, launched the jet skiing facility at Tank Bund set up by the Amaravati Boating Club. The Minister took a jet ski ride to mark the start of the new facility in Hyderabad. According to the organisers, denizens visiting Hussain Sagar can now enjoy activities such as jet skiing, kayaking, jet attack rides, and water rollers, entertaining adults and children alike.

Minister Krishna Rao said that the people's government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would formulate plans to develop water tourism and adventure sports in the State. He said that the State had immense potential for beautiful tourist destinations, ancient and historical places, temple tourism, water, and adventure tourism. He said that water sports have been gaining immense popularity in recent times, and keeping this in mind, the government was taking steps to promote water tourism in the State as well as develop water sports. He highlighted that the State was working on identifying areas suitable for tourism development by examining water resources across the State.

The Minister explained that if the Somashila, the backwaters in the Krishna River basin, Nagarjuna Sagar, other reservoirs, and Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad are developed to become of international importance, the water tourism sector in the State would develop significantly. He said that tourism development would provide employment opportunities to the locals and increase the State's income.

The Minister said that the previous rulers had made promises that Hussain Sagar would be turned into a drinking water reservoir. However, they remained as promises. He said that there was a need to purify the water of Hussain Sagar and completely clean it. He criticised the previous government for completely neglecting the tourism sector in the last ten years. He said that in line with the ideas of CM Revanth Reddy, a special programme was formulated for the development of the tourism sector, and steps were being taken to implement the same. He said that efforts were being made to develop the tourism sector through public-private partnership.