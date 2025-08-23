We haven’t eaten since morning! Our legs are aching after standing for hours

Halia (Nalgonda): Farmers in Nalgonda district are in a state of deep anxiety as the acute shortage of urea fertilizer continues to disrupt agricultural activity during the crucial Kharif season. For the past several weeks, farmers have been lining up at Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) centres from the early hours of the morning, carrying their passbooks and documents, only to return empty-handed after being told that there is no stock available.

Several farmers voiced their frustration and helplessness. “We came here as early as six in the morning. We stood without food or water, only to be told there is no stock. When a small load arrives, it is gone within hours, and the rest of us are sent away with nothing,” said a farmer from Ravanasar village.

Another farmer, who cultivated 10 acres of land, expressed anger at the distribution policy: “We are given only one bag of urea. How can a single bag save crops on 10 acres? Our fields are drying up, and we have no answers.”

The scarcity has led to tense situations at PACS centres, with heated arguments breaking out between farmers and staff. On some occasions, police were called in to maintain order. Farmers said they feel humiliated, forced to plead for what is rightfully theirs.

“We haven’t eaten since morning. Our legs are aching from standing for hours, and still, we go home empty-handed. Officials put up ‘No Stock’ boards and ask us to leave. How long can we endure this?” one distressed farmer asked.

Private purchase, which was once a fallback option, has also failed. Dealers claim there is no stock in the open market either, leaving cultivators with no way to secure the fertilizer they urgently need.

Farmers fear that unless the government ensures uninterrupted supply, thousands of acres of standing crops will suffer irreversible damage.

Many farmers emphasized the massive investments they make each season. “We spend around Rs 20,000 per acre on cultivation. The yield depends heavily on timely urea application. If the government cannot supply fertilizer at the right time, how are we supposed to save our livelihoods?” asked a farmer, who had cultivated five acres.

The frustration is palpable across the district. Whether they sowed three acres or ten, each farmer is receiving only one bag of urea. Farmers say the crisis is pushing them to despair and warn that continued neglect could trigger a severe agrarian crisis in Nalgonda.

Farmers want the administration to immediately release sufficient stocks to PACS centers and ensure that every cultivator receives the required quantity. Unless swift action is taken, farmers fear that the ongoing shortage will not only destroy crops but also deepen the economic and social distress already burdening rural families.

Urea is considered an essential fertilizer during the Kharif season as it must be applied twice to ensure healthy crop growth. However, many farmers lament that they have not been able to apply urea even once this year. With fields already showing signs of stress, cultivators are increasingly worried that the lack of fertilizer could lead to withered crops and devastating losses.