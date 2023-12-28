We inherited empty coffers: CM

Hyderabad: The new Congress government has inherited empty coffers. The government is now faced with a major challenge to mobilise funds to effectively meet the growing economic needs and implement the six guarantees it had promised during elections, said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday.

The main reason for this pathetic situation, he said, was due to misuse of available finances and unbridled corruption during the ten years of BRS rule.

The government which should have got “Lanke Bindalu” (treasure trove) got “Khali Bindalu” (empty vessels), he said.

The Chief Minister made these comments while launching the Praja Palana applications, logo and other related literature at the Secretariat. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Forest Minister Konda Surekha, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari were present.

Later addressing the media, Revanth said that the government was taking corrective measures to streamline the state economy. The state can be a surplus state if we stop misuse of funds and curb corruption. He said the government was planning to use the internal funds and the central funds judiciously. He said the government had already announced to constitute a judicial probe into alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram project, Yadadri and Bhadradri Thermal projects and power purchase agreement with Chhattisgarh. The government authorities have recently brought to his attention the purchase of 22 Land Cruiser vehicles by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao before the Assembly elections. Revanth said that purchase of such costly vehicles were enough to prove how KCR government had misused public money. He said since they have already been

purchased, he would use those vehicles for official purposes.

It is learnt that these vehicles were sent to Vijayawada by the previous government lest it may become a poll issue.

The Chief Minister alleged that the KCR and his team swindled Rs 1 lakh crore public money.

The government would take steps to recover the alleged corrupt money from KCR and family. Revanth welcomed the former Minister KT Rama Rao for giving Rs 1 lakh to a woman who came to submit an application in the Praja Vaani programme. KTR never held such a public interactive programme to address their grievances earlier.

The previous government, he added, had put Rs 6.71 lakh crore debt burden on the state. He also came down heavily on KTR and T Harish Rao saying the duo looted the state.