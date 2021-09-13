Weather report: Hyderabad to witness rainfall for next two days

Hyderabad city can witness light to moderate rainfall while some districts may receive heavy rainfall over the next two days, as per the Telangana State Planning Development Society (TSPDS).



The officials said that the rainfall is due to the depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal, north Odisha-West Bengal coasts during the next two days. They added that Hyderabad will witness rainfall for the next two days as the low pressure over east central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal is expected to move northwestwards.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert to few districts, including Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagityal, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Nizamabad, Nirmal and Peddapalli which are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in the coming days.

On Monday, Kagaznagar in Kumram Bheem received heavy rainfall of 79.3 mm while Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagityal and Vikarabad witnessed up to 46.5 mm rainfall.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city was 30 degree Celsius. A few areas, such as Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram, Qutbullapur, Kukatpally and Gandipet witnessed up to 4.5 mm rain in the afternoon.