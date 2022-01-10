Weather report: IMD predicts rainfall, hailstorm in Hyderabad

The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by rainfall and thunderstorm in several districts in Telangana today night.

Districts like Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, Rajanna Sircilla, Jangaon, Karimnagar and Yadadri districts are likely to witness rainfall. According to the IMD, Hyderabad too may witness the rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm. "Districts like Adilabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Peddapalli districts may witness hailstorm on January 12," the IMD said.

The rainfall is due to the formation of trough from interior Karnataka to North-central Bay of Bengal at 0.9 kilometre from the sea-level, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, some parts of the state such as Yadadri Bhongir, Rajanna Sircilla and Jagtial, received light showers in the last 24 hours.

The lowest temperature in Telangana state was recorded in Rangareddy at 15.3 degrees Celsius followed by Kumram Bheem (Asifabad) at 15.6 degrees Celsius, Medchal Malkajgiri at 15.7 degrees Celsius, Mahabubnagarat 16.3 degrees Celsius, and Nagarkurnool at 16.4 degrees Celsius.